76ers' J.J. Redick: Explodes for 31 points Saturday
Redick poured in 31 points (10-20 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 116-115 victory over the Magic.
Redick came to play Saturday, draining eight triples on his way to a season-high 31 points. The loss of Ben Simmons (ankle) meant Redick saw the court for an additional period and he made the most of it with his best performance of the season. If Simmons is forced to miss time, it appears Redick will be the primary beneficiary. Whatever happens, Redick still has some back-end standard league value if you are in need of scoring and three's with very few turnovers.
