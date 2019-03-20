76ers' J.J. Redick: Flirts with triple-double Tuesday
Redick collected 27 points (8-19 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds and eight assists across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 118-114 win over the Hornets.
Redick made a ridiculous seven threes on Tuesday night, shooting 50 percent on those attempts en route to a scoring-high for the month. What was uncharacteristic Tuesday night was his production on the glass and passing the ball, as both totals mark season-highs in what was his first double-double of the year.
