76ers' J.J. Redick: Game-time call Monday vs. Knicks

The 76ers are considering Redick (hamstring) a game-time call for Monday's tilt with the Knicks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Redick has been sidelined for the past two games with the hamstring issue, but he'll likely get the green light to play Monday if he can make it through pregame warmups without incident. In the event Redick remains sidelined, however, Jerryd Bayless would be the most logical candidate to start at shooting guard in his stead.