Redick recorded 18 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and a rebound in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 115-102 win over the Wizards.

Redick seems to be back to a full complement of minutes after returning from a leg injury last Wednesday. No one stepped up to usurp Redick's hold on the starting off-guard position, so the veteran looks like he'll be a key component in Philly's offense as they strive to stay relevant in the East. The 33-year old is enjoying a 17-point-per-game average, and at this point in the season, it's his best average in his 12-year career.