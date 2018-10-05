Redick scored 28 points (10-10 FG, 7-7 3PT, 1-1 FT) in Friday's preseason win over the Mavericks.

Redick put on a show for the fans in China, going a perfect 10-for-10 from the field and connecting on all seven of his three-point attempts. The veteran once again came off the bench with Markelle Fultz starting at the two alongside Ben Simmons.