76ers' J.J. Redick: Goes off in preseason win
Redick scored 28 points (10-10 FG, 7-7 3PT, 1-1 FT) in Friday's preseason win over the Mavericks.
Redick put on a show for the fans in China, going a perfect 10-for-10 from the field and connecting on all seven of his three-point attempts. The veteran once again came off the bench with Markelle Fultz starting at the two alongside Ben Simmons.
