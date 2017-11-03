76ers' J.J. Redick: Goes through shootaround, expects to play

Redick (back) went through shootaround and is considered probable for Friday's game against the Pacers, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Redick missed a pair of games earlier in the week with tightness in his lower-back, but he returned for Wednesday's win over the Hawks, and all signs point to him remaining in the lineup Friday. Check back closer to tip-off for a more concrete update.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories