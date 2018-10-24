76ers' J.J. Redick: Hits 30 points for second straight game
Redick erupted for 30 points (9-21 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 37 minutes Tuesday in the 76ers' 133-132 overtime loss to the Pistons.
Redick stuck in a bench role even with Markelle Fultz shifting over to run the point with Ben Simmons (back) sidelined, but the veteran sharpshooter still saw most of the minutes at shooting guard, as rookie Landry Shamet mostly acted as a placeholder on the top unit. Simmons' absence created an offensive void that was primarily filled by Redick, who cracked 30 points for the second straight contest. If Simmons is unavailable for the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday in Milwaukee, another high-usage day would likely be on tap for Redick.
More News
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...