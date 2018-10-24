Redick erupted for 30 points (9-21 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 37 minutes Tuesday in the 76ers' 133-132 overtime loss to the Pistons.

Redick stuck in a bench role even with Markelle Fultz shifting over to run the point with Ben Simmons (back) sidelined, but the veteran sharpshooter still saw most of the minutes at shooting guard, as rookie Landry Shamet mostly acted as a placeholder on the top unit. Simmons' absence created an offensive void that was primarily filled by Redick, who cracked 30 points for the second straight contest. If Simmons is unavailable for the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday in Milwaukee, another high-usage day would likely be on tap for Redick.