76ers' J.J. Redick: Late scratch Tuesday

Redick is a late scratch due to nausea for Tuesday's matchup against the Raptors, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

Redick was given Saturday's game off for rest and was expected to return Tuesday. However, he's unexpectedly dealing with nausea and will sit out a second straight tilt. In his stead, Landry Shamet figures to see an expanded role.

