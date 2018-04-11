Redick was a late scratch for Wednesday's game against the Bucks with lower back tightness, Derek Bodner of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

After being listed as a starter, Redick was scratched just before tipoff with lower back tightness. With Wednesday being the 76ers' last regular-season game, this could just be precautionary, however the severity of the injury is unknown at this time. More information should come out after Wednesday's game, as well as prior to Philadelphia's first playoff game, making him questionable for that contest.