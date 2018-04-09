Redick totaled 18 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 30 minutes during Sunday's 109-97 victory over the Mavericks.

Redick led the way with 18 points Sunday, helping the 76ers to another important victory. The loss of Joel Embiid has done nothing to slow down the 76ers as they continue to push for the third seed in the Eastern Conference. Redick doesn't offer a lot outside of scoring and three's but has been a must-own player for basically the entire season, except maybe in shallower leagues.