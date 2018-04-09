76ers' J.J. Redick: Leads team with 18 points
Redick totaled 18 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 30 minutes during Sunday's 109-97 victory over the Mavericks.
Redick led the way with 18 points Sunday, helping the 76ers to another important victory. The loss of Joel Embiid has done nothing to slow down the 76ers as they continue to push for the third seed in the Eastern Conference. Redick doesn't offer a lot outside of scoring and three's but has been a must-own player for basically the entire season, except maybe in shallower leagues.
More News
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Best scoring total since Dec. 10•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores 25 points in Wednesday's win•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores 19 points Friday•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores 21 points in Wednesday's win•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Collects 15 points 18 minutes Wednesday•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Struggles shooting Thursday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....