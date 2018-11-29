76ers' J.J. Redick: Lights out in easy win
Redick had 24 points (10-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds, and two assists in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 117-91 victory over the Knicks.
Redick was hot from the get-go, ending with 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting. The move back into the starting lineup has certainly seen Redick with plenty of easy looks. He is getting the ball in his spots with regularity, leading to an uptick in his scoring over the past two weeks. Despite offering very little outside of scoring and three-pointers, Redick's ability to score at a high efficiency ensures he is far more than a streaming option in all formats.
More News
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores 23 in loss Friday•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Drops 23 in OT win over Hornets•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores team-high 22 in loss to Magic•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Will remain in starting five•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Drops 25 in likely final start•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Starting again vs. Heat•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.