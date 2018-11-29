Redick had 24 points (10-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds, and two assists in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 117-91 victory over the Knicks.

Redick was hot from the get-go, ending with 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting. The move back into the starting lineup has certainly seen Redick with plenty of easy looks. He is getting the ball in his spots with regularity, leading to an uptick in his scoring over the past two weeks. Despite offering very little outside of scoring and three-pointers, Redick's ability to score at a high efficiency ensures he is far more than a streaming option in all formats.