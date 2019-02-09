76ers' J.J. Redick: Lights up Nuggets in return
Redick scored a game-high 34 points (11-15 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding three rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 117-110 win over the Nuggets.
In Tobias Harris' Sixers debut, it was arguably the least heralded member of the team's starting five who came up with the biggest performance, as Redick torched the Nuggets' perimeter defense in his return from a two-game absence due to a flu bug. The veteran guard should continue to see plenty of open looks in Philly's stacked lineup, even with Harris now in town -- Redick's drained multiple three-pointers in 17 of his last 18 games, and he's on pace for career highs in points and threes at the age of 34.
