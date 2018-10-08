Redick will likely continue to come off the bench to begin the regular season, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Brown has gone with Markelle Fultz as the Sixers' starting two guard throughout the preseason, with Redick serving as the first guard off the bench. Brown confirmed Monday that he'll stick with Fultz at shooting guard, but he's considering using Redick as a starter to begin the second half. The motivation behind the decision is somewhat unclear. Fultz is the more talented all-around play, but Redick is a far more proven commodity, particularly as a long-range shooter.