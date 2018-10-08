76ers' J.J. Redick: Likely to come off bench
Redick will likely continue to come off the bench to begin the regular season, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Brown has gone with Markelle Fultz as the Sixers' starting two guard throughout the preseason, with Redick serving as the first guard off the bench. Brown confirmed Monday that he'll stick with Fultz at shooting guard, but he's considering using Redick as a starter to begin the second half. The motivation behind the decision is somewhat unclear. Fultz is the more talented all-around play, but Redick is a far more proven commodity, particularly as a long-range shooter.
More News
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.