76ers' J.J. Redick: Listed as questionable
The 76ers list Redick (back) as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
Redick missed the front end of the back-to-back, home-and-home series with Washington, clearing the way for Furkan Korkmaz to start alongside Jimmy Butler on the wing. If Redick fails to recover from the back issue in time to play Wednesday, Korkmaz would presumably draw another start and would make for an appealing salary-relief option in DFS contests. In five starts this season, Korkmaz has averaged 11.4 points, 3.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 0.8 steals in 29.2 minutes per game.
