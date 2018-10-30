Redick registered 14 points (4-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 25 minutes in Monday's 113-92 win over the Hawks.

Redick continues to take most of his attempts from behind the arc, but Monday's performance wasn't his most efficient outing of the year. The uptick in production in other categories is encouraging, but the 25 minutes also marks his first game under 30 minutes in the last five, which might be more of a product of game flow than a reason to concern.