76ers' J.J. Redick: Not practicing Thursday, probable for Friday

Redick did not practice Thursday due to a lower back injury, but he is probable for Friday's game against the Pacers, Derek Bodner of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Redick had dealt with back tightness earlier this week, so Thursday likely was just a maintenance day for the shooting guard after playing 32 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Hawks. Expect Redick to be a full go for Friday's contest after having the day off to rest.