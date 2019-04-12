76ers' J.J. Redick: Off injury report

Redick (back, quad) is not listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Nets, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

Redick didn't play in either of the 76ers' final two games of the regular season while nursing minor back and quad injuries. He'll be back in the lineup in full capacity Saturday.

