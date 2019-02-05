76ers' J.J. Redick: Off report for Tuesday

Redick (rest) isn't listed on the 76ers' injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Redick missed just his third game of the campaign Saturday in Sacramento, with coach Brett Brown merely choosing to extend the veteran a breather amid the long season. Expect Redick to return to his familiar role as the 76ers' starting shooting guard, resulting in Landry Shamet moving back to the second unit.

