76ers' J.J. Redick: Out again Wednesday
Redick (back) is out Wednesday against the Wizards, Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Redick will miss a second straight game while dealing with back soreness. During his absence Tuesday, Landry Shamet scored a career-high 29 points on 8-of-14 from beyond the arc in 23 minutes.
