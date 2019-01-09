76ers' J.J. Redick: Out again Wednesday

Redick (back) is out Wednesday against the Wizards, Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Redick will miss a second straight game while dealing with back soreness. During his absence Tuesday, Landry Shamet scored a career-high 29 points on 8-of-14 from beyond the arc in 23 minutes.

