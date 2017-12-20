76ers' J.J. Redick: Out for remainder of game

Redick is dealing with some tightness in his right hamstring and will not return to Tuesday's game against the Kings.

Redick left the contest just before the end of the third quarter, contributing eight points, two rebounds and an assist in 20 minutes of action. Look for Jerryd Bayless and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot to see increased minutes off the bench to finish the game.

