76ers' J.J. Redick: Out Thursday, doubtful Saturday
Redick (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Raptors and is doubtful to play Saturday in Toronto, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
It looks like the hamstring tightness that forced Redick out of Tuesday's contest against the Kings will cause an absence of at least two games, which would leave him out until Christmas Day. In Redick's absence, both Jerryd Bayless and Timote Luwawu-Cabarrot would be in line to see added minutes off the bench, with one likely to get the start at shooting guard.
