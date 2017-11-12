76ers' J.J. Redick: Plays well again in loss
Redick recorded 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, three steals and one rebound across 29 minutes in Saturday's 135-114 loss to the Warriors.
Redick has looked good since returning from a minor back injury, scoring in double-figures in four straight games. After a somewhat inconsistent start to his career with the 76ers, he seems to have settled into a nice groove, helping the team to a 6-and-6 record. He is not going to the be the main option on offense, but knows when to take his shot and more often than not, seems to be able to get an open look.
