76ers' J.J. Redick: Plays well in Game Four victory
Redick tallied 24 points (8-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three assists, three steals and one rebound in 33 minutes during Saturday's 106-102 victory over the Heat.
Redick was crucial for the 76ers on Saturday, coming up with some big plays when the team needed them the most. His only rebound for the game came in the dying seconds and afforded him the opportunity to ice the game from the free-throw line. He is loving life in Philadelphia and will look to help guide his team into the second-round with a victory over the Heat on Tuesday.
