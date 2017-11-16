76ers' J.J. Redick: Pours in 11 in Wednesday's win

Redick supplied 11 points (4-15 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) eight rebounds, five assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 115-109 win over the Lakers.

The veteran two-guard went ice cold from long distance, but he managed to provide above-average contributions on the glass and as a ball distributor. Redick has been able to supplement his typical scoring numbers with a career-best 3.2 rebounds, along with his best assists average (4.1) since his 2012-13 stint with the Magic. His three-point shooting has been a challenge all season, however, as Redick is draining just 35.0 percent of his attempts from behind the arc, his second-lowest figure in that category over an 11-plus season career.