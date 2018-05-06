Redick generated 18 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 41 minutes during Philadelphia's 101-98 overtime loss to the Celtics in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

Redick checked in second on the team in scoring, although his four-game streak of 20-point efforts was snapped. The 33-year-old has shot at least Saturday's 40.0 percent in all but one of the Sixers' eight playoff contests, and he's now averaging an impressive 20.3 points (on 48.9 percent shooting, including 41.7 percent from three-point range), 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steal across 37.0 minutes in three games against the Celtics. He'll look to help Philadelphia avoid a series sweep in Monday's Game 4.