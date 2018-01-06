76ers' J.J. Redick: Pours in 21 points Friday
Redick collected 21 points (6-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 24 minutes in Friday's 114-78 win over the Pistons.
Redick shot efficiently Friday night and recorded his third-consecutive 20-point outing. Over the last six games, he has averaged 20.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists, numbers that a serviceable from the shooting guard position.
More News
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...