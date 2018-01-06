76ers' J.J. Redick: Pours in 21 points Friday

Redick collected 21 points (6-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 24 minutes in Friday's 114-78 win over the Pistons.

Redick shot efficiently Friday night and recorded his third-consecutive 20-point outing. Over the last six games, he has averaged 20.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists, numbers that a serviceable from the shooting guard position.