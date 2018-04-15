Redick supplied 28 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes in Philadelphia's 130-103 win over the Heat in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Redick's point total led all scorers on the night, while his four made threes tied Dario Saric and Marco Belinelli for the team high. The veteran sharpshooter was a key component of the Sixers' attack all season, and his role expanded significantly once Joel Embiid went out with his current orbital injury. Even with Embiid expected back at some point in the first round, Redick figures to continue enjoying elevated usage against a Heat team he also had success against during the regular season.