76ers' J.J. Redick: Probable Wednesday with back tightness
Redick is probable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks due to lower back tightness, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Redick has missed the team's past two games due to back tightness, though it appears he's made nice progress and will probably see the floor Wednesday. He's adjusted well to his new team, posting 13.2 points per game on 39.3 percent from beyond the arc.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...