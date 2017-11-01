76ers' J.J. Redick: Probable Wednesday with back tightness

Redick is probable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks due to lower back tightness, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Redick has missed the team's past two games due to back tightness, though it appears he's made nice progress and will probably see the floor Wednesday. He's adjusted well to his new team, posting 13.2 points per game on 39.3 percent from beyond the arc.

