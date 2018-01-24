76ers' J.J. Redick: Progresses to stationary shooting
Redick (leg) was seen doing stationary shooting at Wednesday's practice, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Redick is set to be re-evaluated in two-to-six days, upon which we'll hear more information. That said, in the meantime, the fact that Redick is back on the court doing some shooting is encouraging for his recovery. While he remains sidelined, Jerryd Bayless (wrist) -- once he returns -- T.J. McConnel and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot are all candidates to continue seeing expanded roles.
