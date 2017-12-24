76ers' J.J. Redick: Questionable for Monday

Redick (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

He has missed the last two games with the ailment. Jerryd Bayless would likely pick up the start in his place if Redick has to sit out the Christmas Day affair in New York.

