76ers' J.J. Redick: Questionable Friday
Redick is questionable to play Friday against the Mavericks due to an illness, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Redick is battling a stomach bug and the Sixers will wait to see how he feels Friday morning before making a final call. The game, which will be played in China, is set to tip off at 7:30AM ET.
