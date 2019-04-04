76ers' J.J. Redick: Questionable vs. Bucks

Redick is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bucks due to left quad contusion.

Redick presumably picked up the injury during Wednesday's loss to the Hawks, though he managed to drop 30 points. More information on Redick's status will likely arrive after he tests things out during pregame warmups.

