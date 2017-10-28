76ers' J.J. Redick: Questionable vs. Mavericks
Redick is listed as questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Mavericks due to lower back tightness, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Redick is coming off his best game of the season with the 76ers, but it looks like he also obtained a back injury in the contest as well. The severity of the injury is unknown, as the team may just be exercising caution with the designation. Jarryd Bayless and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot figure to see some extra run at shooting guard should Redick ultimately be ruled out. Expect an update on his status closer to tip-off.
