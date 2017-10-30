76ers' J.J. Redick: Questionable vs. Rockets
Redick (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game against the Rockets.
Redick missed Saturday's contest against the Mavericks due to lower-back tightness and it looks like it could still be lingering. Expect the shooting guard to test out the injury in pregame warmups before ultimately being a game-time decision Monday.
