76ers' J.J. Redick: Ready for Game 1
Redick (back) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Game 1 against the Heat on Saturday.
Redick missed the regular-season finale against the Bucks on Wednesday with tightness in his lower back, but it was always thought to be a precautionary measure in advance of Philadelphia's upcoming playoff push. The veteran averaged just over 30 minutes per game this season and will likely see around that same total in the postseason.
More News
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Late scratch Wednesday•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores team-hig 28 points Tuesday•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Leads team with 18 points•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Best scoring total since Dec. 10•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores 25 points in Wednesday's win•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores 19 points Friday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....