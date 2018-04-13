Redick (back) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Game 1 against the Heat on Saturday.

Redick missed the regular-season finale against the Bucks on Wednesday with tightness in his lower back, but it was always thought to be a precautionary measure in advance of Philadelphia's upcoming playoff push. The veteran averaged just over 30 minutes per game this season and will likely see around that same total in the postseason.

