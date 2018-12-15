76ers' J.J. Redick: Records 22 points in 35 minutes

Redick posted 22 points (8-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, and one block in 35 minutes Friday in Philadelphia's loss to Indiana.

Redick is in the midst of his worst shooting season since joining the NBA in 2006, but he is averaging a career-high in points per game (18.2). He has shot 35-percent from beyond-the-arc so far this season after eclipsing the 40-percent threshold for four straight seasons. It's worth noting that the veteran sharpshooter is also taking more three's this season than ever before (7.8 attempts per game), more than an attempt per game higher than his previous career-high. Redick plays a crucial role on this 76ers team as their primary space-creator and will continue to see opportunities on offense.