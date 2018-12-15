76ers' J.J. Redick: Records 22 points in 35 minutes
Redick posted 22 points (8-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, and one block in 35 minutes Friday in Philadelphia's loss to Indiana.
Redick is in the midst of his worst shooting season since joining the NBA in 2006, but he is averaging a career-high in points per game (18.2). He has shot 35-percent from beyond-the-arc so far this season after eclipsing the 40-percent threshold for four straight seasons. It's worth noting that the veteran sharpshooter is also taking more three's this season than ever before (7.8 attempts per game), more than an attempt per game higher than his previous career-high. Redick plays a crucial role on this 76ers team as their primary space-creator and will continue to see opportunities on offense.
More News
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Drops team-high 24 points Sunday•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Lights out in easy win•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores 23 in loss Friday•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Drops 23 in OT win over Hornets•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores team-high 22 in loss to Magic•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Will remain in starting five•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...