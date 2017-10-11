76ers' J.J. Redick: Returns to the starting lineup Wednesday

Redick will return to the starting lineup for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Nets, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Redick received the night off for rest on Monday, but will rejoin the starting lineup as expected. He'll provide his usual sharp-shooting from deep after shooting 42.9 percent from the three-point line last season. Redick is also expected to act as a veteran mentor to the vast number of young players on the roster.