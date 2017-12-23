76ers' J.J. Redick: Ruled out Saturday

Redick (hamstring) will miss Saturday's matchup against the Raptors, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Redick will miss a second straight game Saturday while nursing hamstring soreness. In his stead Thursday, Jerryd Bayless drew the start and played 34 minutes, providing 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt), four steals, one rebound and one assist.