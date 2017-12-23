76ers' J.J. Redick: Ruled out Saturday
Redick (hamstring) will miss Saturday's matchup against the Raptors, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Redick will miss a second straight game Saturday while nursing hamstring soreness. In his stead Thursday, Jerryd Bayless drew the start and played 34 minutes, providing 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt), four steals, one rebound and one assist.
More News
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Out Thursday, doubtful Saturday•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Out for remainder of game•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores 19 points Friday•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Excellent again in victory•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores team-high 28 points•
-
76ers' J.J. Redick: Drains eight three-pointers in victory•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...