76ers' J.J. Redick: Ruled out Saturday

Redick (back) will not play Saturday against the Mavs, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Redick come into the game battling lower-back tightness, and the ailment will keep him out of action Saturday. Expect some combination of Jerryd Bayless, Robert Covington, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, and Nik Stauskas to pick up increased minutes in his stead.