76ers' J.J. Redick: Ruled out vs. Rockets

Redick (back) will not play Monday against Houston, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It will be the second straight absence for Redick, who was also held out of Saturday's win over the Mavs with tightness in his lower back. The Sixers will again start Dario Saric in his place, while T.J. McConnell, Justin Anderson and Nik Stauskas could all see increased minutes off the bench.