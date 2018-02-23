Redick scored 14 points (4-13 FG, 3-8 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go with three rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Thursday's 116-115 win against Chicago.

While it was not his most efficient shooting night, Redick still managed to tally 14 points Thursday. The guard's 3-of-8 performance from three was a step up from where he left off before the break, shooting 2-of-12 against Miami on February 14. Still, Philadelphia will need consistent production from its three-point shooters as it makes a run at the playoffs. Shooting 40.3 percent on the season from beyond the arc, Redick will prove vital to Philadelphia's long range game down the stretch.