76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores 15 in loss

Redick totaled 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two assists and two rebounds over 31 minutes in the 76ers' loss to the Bulls on Wednesday.

Redick wasn't particularly effective in Wednesday's loss, hitting just two threes and doing little else outside of his 15 points. Averaging a career-high 18.0 points per game, Redick's fantasy value relies heavily on his scoring, as he's not contributing much in the way of assists or rebounds.