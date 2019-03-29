76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores 18 in win

Redick amassed 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's win over Brooklyn.

Redick returned to his usual form after a four-game stretch of shooting below 50 percent from the field. The 34-year old continues to provide necessary floor spacing for the 76ers, and while he generally does little besides score, he's among the best shooters in the league, providing 3.1 threes per game this season.