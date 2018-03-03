Redick scored 18 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with two rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes during Friday's 110-99 win over the Hornets.

Redick finished second on the team in scoring on the back of an efficient shooting night in all phases. He attempted just four shots from behind the arc, but he still came away with multiple treys for the 10th time in the last 11 games. Redick will seemingly never be a volume scorer with Philadelphia, but he continues to carve out fantasy utility for himself by making the most of the looks he does get in the flow of the offense.