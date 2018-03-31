Redick scored 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-3 FT) to go with two rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes during Friday's 101-91 win against Atlanta.

On Friday, Redick did not shoot his usual high volume (6.5 shots/game) from three-point range. It was the first game in which the guard shot less than five times from beyond the arc since February 2. Instead, Redick was efficient from elsewhere on the floor, shooting 7-of-11 from inside the arc. Minus this slide in three-point attempts, he finished the month of March with an average of 16.5 points.