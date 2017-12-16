76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores 19 points Friday

Redick scored 19 points (7-18 FG, 4-13 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go along with three rebounds and six assists across 51 minutes in Friday's 119-117 triple overtime loss to Oklahoma City.

The sharpshooting guard is hard to ignore as of late. Entering Friday's contest, Redick was averaging 22.6 points over his previous five games. Falling short of his third consecutive 20-plus point game, Redick did fall in love with his three-point shot, taking a season-high 13 three-pointers on Friday. In the first half, Redick entered the break with 15 points on the strength of his three-point game, sinking 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. However, he was ice cold in the second half and the ensuing overtimes, going 0-of-6 from long range.