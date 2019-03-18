76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores 19 points in Sunday's win

Redick had 19 points (7-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 130-125 win over the Bucks.

Redick has combined to score 55 points across the last three games while sinking 19-of-37 from the field and 12-of-20 from beyond the arc, this after recently combining for just 12 points (on four-of-19 from the floor) in consecutive contests against the Rockets (March 8) and Pacers (March 10). Despite his defensive limitations, Redick remains a significant offensive contributor for a 76ers team that desperately needs his perimeter shooting.