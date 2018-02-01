76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores 20 points in return to lineup
Redick (leg) scored 20 points (4-10 FT, 3-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT) to go along with two rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 loss to the Nets.
Redick returned from a seven-game injury absence, and while he shot just 40 percent from the field, his efficacy from beyond the arc and at the foul line allowed him to eclipse his season average in scoring. He didn't play a full complement of minutes, but the veteran still made the most of the time he did receive. Reddick could be eased back into action, but this performance indicates that he should be back up to speed sooner rather than later.
