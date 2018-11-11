76ers' J.J. Redick: Scores 20 points in Saturday's loss
Redick recorded 20 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one assist in 34 minutes during Saturday's 112-106 overtime loss to the Grizzlies.
Redick drew the start in the aftermath of the blockbuster trade that will send Robert Covington and Dario Saric to the Timberwolves in exchange for Jimmy Butler. Redick has been earning starter-level minutes most of the season, but seems like a good bet to enter the starting five full-time given that both Covington and Saric were starters and the team needs to prioritize spacing around Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.
