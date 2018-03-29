Redick recorded 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 118-101 win over the Knicks.

Redick was one of six 76ers who reached double figures in scoring, as the club had to collectively make up for the early departure of Joel Embiid (facial contusion). Since the team is chasing home court advantage for the first round of the playoffs, the veteran guard is likely to keep seeing plenty of minutes down the stretch of the regular season. With that being said, fantasy owners shouldn't expect such a well-rounded stat line from Redick on most nights.